Sun, 12 February 2017 at 1:29 pm

Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Attend Clive Davis' Gala During 'Fifty Shades Darker' Opening Weekend!

Zayn Malik and Rita Ora hit the red carpet while attending Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (February 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two stars joined forces a week ago while attending the premiere of their new movie Fifty Shades Darker in Los Angeles. He performs a song in the film while she stars in it as Mia Grey.

Other stars in attendance at the party included Lea Michele, Rachel Platten, Paris Jackson, and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.

FYI: Zayn is wearing a Balmain jacket. Rita is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Paris is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress and an Emm Kuo clutch. Lea is wearing Charlotte Olympia shoes.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys Weekend, Gabby Douglas, Lea Michele, Paris Jackson, Rachel Platten, Rita Ora, Zayn Malik

