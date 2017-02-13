Adam Friedman Will Perform 'What If' on 'The Bachelor' Tonight!

Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 5:16 pm

If you’re watching The Bachelor tonight (February 13) and want to know more info about who the singer featured on the episode is, we’ve got you covered on Adam Friedman!

The song that Adam is singing on one of Nick Viall‘s dates is called “What If” and it will be featured on his new EP titled Green.

“’What if’ is me answering my own question of: how do I describe the religious feeling that I feel without associating myself with the dogma of ‘religion?’ I realized, through a passionate relationship I was lucky enough to find myself in, that my religion is not a ‘thing’ or a ‘name’ or a ‘group’ but is rooted in the action of loving,” Adam told JustJared.com about the song. “Noting more, noting less. The action of loving. I’m trying to keep things simple.”

Listen to “What If” below and stream the full EP on Spotify!
Photos: Tynan Daniels
