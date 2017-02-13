Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:41 am

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele snapped her Album of the Year Grammys statue in half and had the most amazing reaction when she did it.

The 28-year-old entertainer couldn’t stop laughing when the statue broke – and some fans think maybe she split her Grammy in half to give part of it to Beyonce for her album Lemonade!

Adele tearfully said during her acceptance speech for 25 that she was dedicating the award to Beyonce. If Adele really split the Grammy in half to give to Beyonce – we’re getting major Mean Girls vibes! Remember when Lindsay Lohan‘s character splits the Spring Fling crown into pieces to give out to others?!

Also pictured inside: Adele in the press room holding all of her Grammys…
Just Jared on Facebook
adele grammys broke in half 01
adele grammys broke in half 02
adele grammys broke in half 03
adele grammys broke in half 04
adele grammys broke in half 05
adele grammys broke in half 06
adele grammys broke in half 07
adele grammys broke in half 08
adele grammys broke in half 09
adele grammys broke in half 10
adele grammys broke in half 11
adele grammys broke in half 12
adele grammys broke in half 13
adele grammys broke in half 14
adele grammys broke in half 15
adele grammys broke in half 16
adele grammys broke in half 17
adele grammys broke in half 18
adele grammys broke in half 19
adele grammys broke in half 20
adele grammys broke in half 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here