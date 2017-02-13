Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele snapped her Album of the Year Grammys statue in half and had the most amazing reaction when she did it.

The 28-year-old entertainer couldn’t stop laughing when the statue broke – and some fans think maybe she split her Grammy in half to give part of it to Beyonce for her album Lemonade!

Adele tearfully said during her acceptance speech for 25 that she was dedicating the award to Beyonce. If Adele really split the Grammy in half to give to Beyonce – we’re getting major Mean Girls vibes! Remember when Lindsay Lohan‘s character splits the Spring Fling crown into pieces to give out to others?!

Also pictured inside: Adele in the press room holding all of her Grammys…