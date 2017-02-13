Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:01 am

Adele Calls Simon Konecki ‘My Husband’ at Grammys 2017

Adele seemingly has confirmed that she and her longtime love Simon Konecki are married!

The 28-year-old singer referred to Simon as “my husband” while accepting the award for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

“My husband, my son, you’re the only reason I do it,” Adele said before walking off stage following a tearful speech in which she dedicated the award to her competitor Beyonce.

Watch the full acceptance speech in the video below!
