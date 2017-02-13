Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:28 am

Adele Predicted She Would Restart Grammys Performance a Year Ago

Adele Predicted She Would Restart Grammys Performance a Year Ago

Adele predicted nearly a year ago that she would stop and start her performance over if anything went wrong, which happened at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 28-year-old singer was paying tribute to the late George Michael when she stopped the music and asked to start over following a shaky start to the performance.

At last year’s show, Adele was plagued by sound issues during her performance and she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show days later to talk about what happened.

“Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop. ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me.’ If we have time to do it again, let’s do it,” Adele said about what she would do if it happened again.

Adele can start over whenever she wants if it’s up to us!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys

Getty
