Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:12 am

Bee Gees Tribute at Grammys 2017 Features Demi Lovato, Andra Day, & More - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato and Andra Day are all smiles while performing in a tribute to the Bee Gees at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Also joining the ladies for the performance were Tori Kelly and country band Little Big Town.

Demi kicked off the performance with “Stayin’ Alive,” Tori then continued with “Tragedy,” LBT joined in with “How Deep Is You Love,” and Andra then sang “Night Fever.” All four of them then joined forces to close out the performance with “Stayin’ Alive” once again.
