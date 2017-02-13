Bella Hadid Speaks Candidly About The Weeknd Breakup: 'It'll Be Hard for a While'

Bella Hadid takes one of the three new covers of Teen Vogue‘s Young Love issue.

Also featured on covers are Troye Sivan and American Honey‘s Sasha Lane.

Here’s what they shared with the mag…

Bella, on her breakup with The Weeknd: “It was my first breakup…and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

Troye, on living in Trump’s America: “I’m just trying to show people that you can be queer, live your life and be happy.”

Sasha, on fame: “It’s been difficult to navigate. The hardest part is a lot of people get me all wrong, and they think the fame is what’s fun about this. There’s only a very small part about all of this that I enjoy, but it’s worth it. Everything else is what makes me uncomfortable or anxious or confused and full of a lot of emotion.”

For more from the stars, visit TeenVogue.com.