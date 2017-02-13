Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:59 am

Bella Hadid Speaks Candidly About The Weeknd Breakup: 'It'll Be Hard for a While'

Bella Hadid Speaks Candidly About The Weeknd Breakup: 'It'll Be Hard for a While'

Bella Hadid takes one of the three new covers of Teen Vogue‘s Young Love issue.

Also featured on covers are Troye Sivan and American Honey‘s Sasha Lane.

Here’s what they shared with the mag…

Bella, on her breakup with The Weeknd: “It was my first breakup…and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

Troye, on living in Trump’s America: “I’m just trying to show people that you can be queer, live your life and be happy.”

Sasha, on fame: “It’s been difficult to navigate. The hardest part is a lot of people get me all wrong, and they think the fame is what’s fun about this. There’s only a very small part about all of this that I enjoy, but it’s worth it. Everything else is what makes me uncomfortable or anxious or confused and full of a lot of emotion.”

For more from the stars, visit TeenVogue.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 01
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 02
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 03
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 04
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 05
bella hadid teen vogue march 2017 06

Credit: Daniel Jackson, Santiago and Mauricio, Ryan McGinley / Teen Vogue
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Magazine, Sasha Lane, Troye Sivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here