Beyonce Proudly Shows Off Her Two Grammys in Press Room!

Beyonce holds her two trophies high in the air while posing for photos in the press room at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer won the awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for “Formation” during the show.

Beyonce was up for nine awards tonight including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, all of which went to Adele. The singer tearfully dedicated the awards to Bey and even asked the expectant star to be her mommy!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a custom Peter Dundas dress.