Big Sean Celebrates Going Number One At Grammys 2017 After Party with Jhene Aiko!

Big Sean is officially number one!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s brand new album I Decided debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart this week, earning 151,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 9, according to Billboard.

Sean stepped out to celebrate at Def Jam’s Toasts To The Grammys After Party held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx, on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Sean was joined by his Twenty 88 collaborator and rumored girlfriend Jhene Aiko, Iggy Azalea, Teyana Taylor, Toni Braxton, 2 Chainz, Desiigner, Vince Staples and trans activist Trace Lysette.

