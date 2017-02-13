Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:26 pm

Big Sean Celebrates Going Number One At Grammys 2017 After Party with Jhene Aiko!

Big Sean Celebrates Going Number One At Grammys 2017 After Party with Jhene Aiko!

Big Sean is officially number one!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s brand new album I Decided debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart this week, earning 151,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 9, according to Billboard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Big Sean

Sean stepped out to celebrate at Def Jam’s Toasts To The Grammys After Party held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx, on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Sean was joined by his Twenty 88 collaborator and rumored girlfriend Jhene Aiko, Iggy Azalea, Teyana Taylor, Toni Braxton, 2 Chainz, Desiigner, Vince Staples and trans activist Trace Lysette.

35+ pictures inside of Big Sean, Jhene Aiko and others at the Grammys After Party
Just Jared on Facebook
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 01
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 02
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 03
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 04
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 05
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 06
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 07
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 08
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 09
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 10
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 11
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 12
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 13
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 14
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 15
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 16
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 17
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 18
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 19
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 20
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 21
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 22
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 23
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 24
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 25
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 26
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 27
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 28
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 29
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 30
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 31
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 32
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 33
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 34
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 35
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 36
big sean celebrates going number one at grammys 2017 after party 37

Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2 Chainz, 2017 Grammys, 2017 Grammys After Parties, Big Sean, Desiigner, Grammys, Iggy Azalea, Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor, Toni Braxton, Trace Lysette, Vince Staples

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here