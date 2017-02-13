Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:49 pm

Camila Cabello Talks Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony & More in 'Seventeen'

Camila Cabello Talks Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony & More in 'Seventeen'

Camila Cabello takes the cover of Seventeen magazine’s March/April 2017 issue, on newsstands February 21.

Here’s what the 19-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Fifth Harmony: “I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

On Taylor Swift: “Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”

On her new music: “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

For more from Camila, visit Seventeen.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
camila cabello seventeen march april 2017 01
camila cabello seventeen march april 2017 02
camila cabello seventeen march april 2017 03

Credit: James White/Seventeen
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here