Camila Cabello Talks Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony & More in 'Seventeen'

Camila Cabello takes the cover of Seventeen magazine’s March/April 2017 issue, on newsstands February 21.

Here’s what the 19-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Fifth Harmony: “I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

On Taylor Swift: “Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”

On her new music: “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

For more from Camila, visit Seventeen.com.