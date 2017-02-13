Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:35 am

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty Sing Together In New Target Commercial - Watch Here!

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Target for a new song and commercial!

The 31-year-old entertainer teamed up with Lil Yachty and producer Mike WiLL Made It to put their own spin on the 80s classic “It Takes Two” as they danced around Target.
Carly also showed off her new blonde pixie cut in the commercial.

Check out the Carly and Lil Yachty singing in the new Target commercial below!


Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty for Target
