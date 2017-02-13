Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil Yachty Sing Together In New Target Commercial - Watch Here!

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Target for a new song and commercial!

The 31-year-old entertainer teamed up with Lil Yachty and producer Mike WiLL Made It to put their own spin on the 80s classic “It Takes Two” as they danced around Target.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly also showed off her new blonde pixie cut in the commercial.

Check out the Carly and Lil Yachty singing in the new Target commercial below!