'Carpool Karaoke' Promo Debuts & Features Tons of Celebs - Watch Now!

The first teaser promo for James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke series has just debuted!

The teaser features some big names including Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

James will be executive producing the series, which came to life from his popular segment on The Late Late Show.

The show will be debuting soon, only on AppleMusic.

Watch the promo below…