Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 2:20 am

'Carpool Karaoke' Promo Debuts & Features Tons of Celebs - Watch Now!

'Carpool Karaoke' Promo Debuts & Features Tons of Celebs - Watch Now!

The first teaser promo for James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke series has just debuted!

The teaser features some big names including Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.

James will be executive producing the series, which came to life from his popular segment on The Late Late Show.

The show will be debuting soon, only on AppleMusic.

Watch the promo below…


