Celine Dion Recalls Winning Grammy for 'My Heart Will Go On' While Presenting in 2017!

Celine Dion made such a grand entrance to present the award for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old singer walked out while her mega-hit “My Heart Will Go On” blared through the arena.

While introducing the award, Celine reminisced about winning the award back in 1999.

“I will never forget sitting with my husband Rene when ‘My Heart Will Go On’ won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year eighteen years ago,” Celine said. “So tonight, let’s us see, which of these memorable songs wins this unforgettable honor.”

Celine presented the award to Adele for “Hello.”

Make sure to see the photos of Celine on the red carpet earlier in the night!

FYI: Celine is wearing a Mugler dress and a Butani bracelet.