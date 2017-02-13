Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:25 am

Celine Dion Recalls Winning Grammy for 'My Heart Will Go On' While Presenting in 2017!

Celine Dion Recalls Winning Grammy for 'My Heart Will Go On' While Presenting in 2017!

Celine Dion made such a grand entrance to present the award for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old singer walked out while her mega-hit “My Heart Will Go On” blared through the arena.

While introducing the award, Celine reminisced about winning the award back in 1999.

“I will never forget sitting with my husband Rene when ‘My Heart Will Go On’ won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year eighteen years ago,” Celine said. “So tonight, let’s us see, which of these memorable songs wins this unforgettable honor.”

Celine presented the award to Adele for “Hello.”

Make sure to see the photos of Celine on the red carpet earlier in the night!

FYI: Celine is wearing a Mugler dress and a Butani bracelet.
Just Jared on Facebook
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 01
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 02
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 03
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 04
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 05
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 06
celine dion my heart will go on grammys 2017 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Celine Dion, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here