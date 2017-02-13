Chance the Rapper Gets Congratulatory Text From Drake After Winning 3 Grammys!

Chance The Rapper had a huge night at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 23-year-old rapper won the first award during the night for Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem” with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Following the ceremony, Chance took to his Instagram to share his congratulatory text from Drake, who was also nominated in the Best Rap Album category for Views.

“Congrats Boi! Well deserved, I am in Manchester having a drink for you broski. More More More,” Drake sent to Chance.

Pictured: Chance at his GQ Grammys After Party held in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont. Kehlani and G-Eazy were also in attendance at the bash in support of him.