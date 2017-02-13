Chance the Rapper's Grammys 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Chance the Rapper performed a medley of songs from his album Coloring Book at the 2017 Grammys!

The 23-year-old entertainer was joined on stage by Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin for the performance.

Chance performed some of his songs including “How Great,” “No Problem,” “Blessings” and “All We Got” for the show that night.

That night, Chance took home the Best New Artist award! Congrats on the big award, Chance!

Watch the clip from Chance the Rapper’s performance below…