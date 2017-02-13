Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:30 am

Chance the Rapper's Grammys 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Chance the Rapper's Grammys 2017 Performance Video - Watch Now!

Chance the Rapper performed a medley of songs from his album Coloring Book at the 2017 Grammys!

The 23-year-old entertainer was joined on stage by Tamela Mann and Kirk Franklin for the performance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chance the Rapper

Chance performed some of his songs including “How Great,” “No Problem,” “Blessings” and “All We Got” for the show that night.

That night, Chance took home the Best New Artist award! Congrats on the big award, Chance!

Watch the clip from Chance the Rapper’s performance below…
Just Jared on Facebook
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 01
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 02
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 03
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 04
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 05
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 06
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 07
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 08
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 09
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 10
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 11
chance the rapper grammys 2017 performance 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Chance the Rapper, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here