Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:20 pm

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are One Cute Couple at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are beaming on the red carpet at the Warner Music Group Grammys Party held at Milk Studios on Sunday (February 12) in Hollywood.

The couple are expecting their first child together soon and they could not look happier!

Adrian Grenier, Adrien Brody with his partner Lara Lieto, Ty Dolla Sign, and Natasha Bedingfield were also in attendance at the after party.

If you missed it, be sure to check out our full coverage of the 2017 Grammys!

25+ pictures inside of Ciara, Russell Wilson, and others at the party…
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 01
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 02
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 03
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 04
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 05
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 06
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 07
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 08
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 09
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 10
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 11
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 12
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 13
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 14
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 15
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 16
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 17
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 18
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 19
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 20
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 21
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 22
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 23
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 24
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 25
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 26
ciara russell wilson grammys 2017 after party 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrian Grenier, Adrien Brody, Ciara, Natasha Bedingfield, Pregnant Celebrities, Russell Wilson, Ty Dolla Sign

