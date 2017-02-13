Ciara & Russell Wilson Are One Cute Couple at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are beaming on the red carpet at the Warner Music Group Grammys Party held at Milk Studios on Sunday (February 12) in Hollywood.

The couple are expecting their first child together soon and they could not look happier!

Adrian Grenier, Adrien Brody with his partner Lara Lieto, Ty Dolla Sign, and Natasha Bedingfield were also in attendance at the after party.

If you missed it, be sure to check out our full coverage of the 2017 Grammys!

25+ pictures inside of Ciara, Russell Wilson, and others at the party…