Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 5:36 pm

David Beckham Entertains the Kids While Victoria Works During NYFW!

Victoria Beckham pops onto the stage for a quick moment at the end of her Victoria Beckham fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (February 12) in New York City.

The 42-year-old fashion designer’s hubby David Beckham kept their four kids entertained while she was hard at work.

David posted a photo on Instagram of him and the kids – Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5 – at the Natural History Museum.

“Nice day in NYC & a great few hours at the Natural History Museum ❤❤❤❤ Keeping the littlest ones busy whilst mum works on the collection ……” he captioned the below photo.

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages.com
