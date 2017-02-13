David Beckham Entertains the Kids While Victoria Works During NYFW!

Victoria Beckham pops onto the stage for a quick moment at the end of her Victoria Beckham fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (February 12) in New York City.

The 42-year-old fashion designer’s hubby David Beckham kept their four kids entertained while she was hard at work.

David posted a photo on Instagram of him and the kids – Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 5 – at the Natural History Museum.

“Nice day in NYC & a great few hours at the Natural History Museum ❤❤❤❤ Keeping the littlest ones busy whilst mum works on the collection ……” he captioned the below photo.