David Bowie's Son Pays Tribute to Him After Grammys Wins

David Bowie won five posthumous awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards and his son, director Duncan Jones, paid tribute to him after some of the wins.

Four of the categories were announced during the pre-show and Duncan took to Twitter after hearing the news of those wins.

“So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. ❤️ #grammys2017,” Duncan captioned a photo of his dad in his arms. See it below!

Bowie‘s Blackstar won Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best Recording Package, and the song “Blackstar” won the awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.