DJ Khaled's 'Shining' ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z: Stream, Lyrics & Download!

DJ Khaled dropped a surprise song right after the at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The artist premiered his new song “Shining” on TIDAL featuring Beyonce and Jay Z.

Beyonce sings for the majority of the song while Jay raps a few verses and references having twins with his wife.

“Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool, send him to school in all my jewels,” Jay raps in the song.

This is the first new song of 2017 from both Beyonce and Jay.

In case you forgot, DJ Khaled opened for Beyonce‘s Formation World Tour.

You can download the song on TIDAL and listen to it below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Shining”….