Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 10:28 am

Drake Wanted Rihanna To Win A Grammy For 'Work': 'I Hope They Don't Do Us Dirty'

Drake may have skipped out on last night’s 2017 Grammys ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angles, but at least he made sure to send some love to his girl Rihanna from across the pond!

“You know, I hope they give Rihanna some awards tonight for that ‘Work’ song, because that was a big ass song and she deserves it,” the 30-year-old entertainer told his fans during his Boy Meets World Tour at the Manchester Arena on Sunday (February 12) in London, England. “I hope they don’t do us dirty.”

Rihanna was nominated for eight awards, including Record of the Year for “Work,” but did not win any of them. Drake, however, took home the Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance trophies for his hit “Hotline Bling.”

Pictured: Rihanna spotted arriving her Grammys After Party held at 1 OAK Nightclub that same evening (February 12) in West Hollywood. RiRi turned 1 OAK into Club Anti in celebration of her eight nominations.


