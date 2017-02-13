Fifth Harmony & The Weeknd Mingle at Grammys 2017 After Party!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony – Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei – work the carpet at the Republic Records 2017 Grammys after party at Catch LA on Sunday (February 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance at the party were The Weeknd, who was seen mingling with Stevie Wonder, Sofia Carson, Nicole Richie with her husband Joel Madden, Jessie J, Maya Henry, Jordan Smith, Justine Skye, and Nick Cannon.

FYI: The party was produced in conjunction with Absolut and Pryma.