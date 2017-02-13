Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:54 pm

Glen Powell Brings Sister As Date To Universal Grammys 2017 After Party!

Glen Powell Brings Sister As Date To Universal Grammys 2017 After Party!

Glen Powell is all smiles as he poses alongside his sister Leslie while attending Universal Music Group’s Grammy After Party on Sunday night (February 12) at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“@universalmusicgroup made for the perfect ending to Grammy Week and my LA trip…. Nashville, I’m coming homeeee!!! #la #grammyweek #GoingBackToNashville,” Leslie captioned with her Instagram post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Glen Powell

Glen and Leslie were joined at the after party by Halsey, Troye Sivan, Borns, Chord Overstreet, Don Cheadle, Olivia O’Brien, Hannah Kasulka, Bea Miller, Talulah Riley, Beck, Aloe Blacc, Skylar Grey, Cassadee Pope and her partner Robert Rian Dawson.

Leslie is just starting to pursue a music career of her very own – Check out her brand new song “Chasing Maybehere!
Credit: Noel Vasquez; Photos: WireImage
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, 2017 Grammys After Parties, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beck, Borns, Cassadee Pope, Chord Overstreet, Don Cheadle, Glen Powell, Halsey, Hannah Kasulka, Olivia O’Brien, Skylar Grey, Talulah Riley, Troye Sivan

