Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:56 pm

Grammys 2017: Look Inside the Show With These Photos!

Grammys 2017: Look Inside the Show With These Photos!

There were a lot of moments that happened during the 2017 Grammy Awards that you didn’t see on TV, either because they happened backstage or during commercial breaks. Luckily, photographers were on-site capturing everything and we have a gallery of great photos here!

Celine Dion was seen vogueing backstage after presenting the Song of the Year award, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were caught being their adorable selves, and Ed Sheeran grabbed host James Corden by the chest while backstage.

MORE MOMENTS: See some of the best moments not seen on TV!

Other celebs seen in candid moments were Beyonce, Rihanna, and more.

20+ pictures inside of celebs at the Grammys…

Just Jared on Facebook
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 01
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 02
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 03
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 04
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 05
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 06
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 07
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 08
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 09
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 10
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 11
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 12
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 13
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 14
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 15
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 16
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 17
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 18
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 19
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 20
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 21
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 22
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 23
grammys 2017 look inside the show with these photos 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here