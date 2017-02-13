Hannah Jeter Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Derek Jeter!

Hannah and Derek Jeter are expecting their first child together!

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model announced the happy news in an op-ed piece she wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

Hannah wrote about first meeting Derek, falling in love with him, and the big moments she is looking ahead to… like becoming a mom!

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” the model announced. “He already has a name in mind—he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’ Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

Hannah Jeter wrote about being pregnant

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs,” she added.

Hannah continued by talking about how she and her husband are sad that their kids will never got to experience him on the baseball field as he is retired.

“Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life. We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there.

And I’m sure that both of us will be thinking about that in May.

Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world.

We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less.

And if they want to play baseball, well, we’re gonna have a little talk first.”

