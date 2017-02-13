Hannah Jeter Looks Incredible in a Bikini for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue'
Hot off the news that she is pregnant with her first child, Hannah Jeter‘s photos for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue have been revealed!
The 26-year-old model is appeared in the annual swimsuit edition of the magazine for the fifth time. She previously was the cover star in 2015.
Hannah and her husband Derek Jeter just announced that they are expecting a baby girl. She wrote an op-ed piece that debuted on The Player’s Tribune and talked about how they have been thinking of names already.
