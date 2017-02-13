Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 4:35 pm

Hannah Jeter Looks Incredible in a Bikini for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue'

Hot off the news that she is pregnant with her first child, Hannah Jeter‘s photos for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue have been revealed!

The 26-year-old model is appeared in the annual swimsuit edition of the magazine for the fifth time. She previously was the cover star in 2015.

Hannah and her husband Derek Jeter just announced that they are expecting a baby girl. She wrote an op-ed piece that debuted on The Player’s Tribune and talked about how they have been thinking of names already.

Head on over to SI.com for more from the shoot!
hannah jeter bikini sports illustrated swimsuit issue 01
hannah jeter bikini sports illustrated swimsuit issue 02

Photos: Rueven Afanador /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
