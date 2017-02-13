Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:40 am

Here Are Peter Dundas' Sketches of Beyonce's Grammys 2017 Outfits!

Here Are Peter Dundas' Sketches of Beyonce's Grammys 2017 Outfits!

Beyonce wore several looks at the 2017 Grammy Awards for her first public appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with twins and we have the sketches of her outfits straight from designer Peter Dundas!

The 35-year-old entertainer wore a skin-baring number in video projections that were shown during her performance and she stunned in a bedazzled dress while on stage.

Beyonce later changed into a gorgeous red dress while sitting in the audience with her husband Jay Z waiting for the awards to be announced.

The outfits are first looks from Peter Dundas‘ new eponymous collection. He left the position of creative director of Roberto Cavalli back in October.

“I couldn’t imagine a more perfect woman to premiere my solo collection. She is an inspiration as a woman and an artist and a true beauty,” Peter told JustJared.com in a statement.
peter dundas sketches of beyonces grammys 2017 outfits 01
peter dundas sketches of beyonces grammys 2017 outfits 02
peter dundas sketches of beyonces grammys 2017 outfits 03
peter dundas sketches of beyonces grammys 2017 outfits 04

Photos: Peter Dundas
