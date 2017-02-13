Here Are Peter Dundas' Sketches of Beyonce's Grammys 2017 Outfits!

Beyonce wore several looks at the 2017 Grammy Awards for her first public appearance since announcing that she is pregnant with twins and we have the sketches of her outfits straight from designer Peter Dundas!

The 35-year-old entertainer wore a skin-baring number in video projections that were shown during her performance and she stunned in a bedazzled dress while on stage.

Beyonce later changed into a gorgeous red dress while sitting in the audience with her husband Jay Z waiting for the awards to be announced.

The outfits are first looks from Peter Dundas‘ new eponymous collection. He left the position of creative director of Roberto Cavalli back in October.

“I couldn’t imagine a more perfect woman to premiere my solo collection. She is an inspiration as a woman and an artist and a true beauty,” Peter told JustJared.com in a statement.