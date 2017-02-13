Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 5:07 pm

Hugh Jackman Treated for Skin Cancer on His Nose Again

Hugh Jackman Treated for Skin Cancer on His Nose Again

Hugh Jackman has revealed to his fans that he has been treated for skin cancer on his nose again.

This is the fifth time that the 48-year-old Logan actor has had basal cell carcinoma cut from his nose.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Hugh captioned the photo on Instagram.

Hugh previously updated fans almost exactly a year ago about his fourth treatment for basal cell carcinoma. We’re glad it was caught and treated!

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

