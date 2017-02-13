John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'In Memoriam' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now

John Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the 2017 Grammys to perform at the show’s In Memoriam segment.

The pair performed a cover of the Beach Boys‘ famous song “God Only Knows” just before a montage was shown of some of the performers who passed away in the past year.

There was some criticism that Christina Grimmie, Carrie Fisher, The Eagles’ Glenn Frey, David Bowie and Kashif Saleem were left out. In fact, David and Glenn were featured in last year’s segment.