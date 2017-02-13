Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:03 am

John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'In Memoriam' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now

John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Perform 'In Memoriam' at Grammys 2017 - Watch Now

John Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the 2017 Grammys to perform at the show’s In Memoriam segment.

The pair performed a cover of the Beach Boys‘ famous song “God Only Knows” just before a montage was shown of some of the performers who passed away in the past year.

There was some criticism that Christina Grimmie, Carrie Fisher, The Eagles’ Glenn Frey, David Bowie and Kashif Saleem were left out. In fact, David and Glenn were featured in last year’s segment.
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 01
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 02
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 03
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 04
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 05
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 06
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 07
john legend cynthia erivo grammys 2017 in memoriam 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Cynthia Erivo, Grammys, John Legend, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here