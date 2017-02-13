John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Release Studio Version Of 'God Only Knows' Grammys 2017 Performance - Listen Here!

John Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the 2017 Grammys to perform a gorgeous cover of the Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows,” and now, the pair have debuted an official studio version of the special In Memoriam duet!

“Thank you #Grammys! A new recording of “God Only Knows” w/ @CynthiaEriVo & producer @BreakMirrors is on @AppleMusic,” the 10-time Grammy-winning singer announced via his Twitter account. “Ahh, the strings by Y Music on this version are stunning. I love this song. Love this arrangement.”

That same evening, John and his wife Chrissy Teigen switched up their looks from the Grammys red carpet to attend GQ and Chance The Rapper‘s Grammys After Party held in partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont.



John Legend & Cynthia Erivo – ‘God Only Knows’ (ft. yMusic)

FYI: Chrissy is wearing an orange long sleeve satin wrap dress by Paule Ka.