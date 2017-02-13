Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid Have Day Off in New York City

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are taking New York Fashion Week by storm – and all three ladies were seen out and about over the weekend in the Big Apple.

Kylie was spotted out heading to Serafina for dinner with her beau Tyga during the rainy Sunday. Gigi went shopping at Ricky’s to pass the time on the day off from walking in fashion shows. Kendall spent time with her pal Hailey Baldwin as they grabbed lunch on Sunday (February 12).

40+ pictures inside of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Gigi Hadid, out separately during NYFW…