Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:50 pm

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid Have Day Off in New York City

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid Have Day Off in New York City

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are taking New York Fashion Week by storm – and all three ladies were seen out and about over the weekend in the Big Apple.

Kylie was spotted out heading to Serafina for dinner with her beau Tyga during the rainy Sunday. Gigi went shopping at Ricky’s to pass the time on the day off from walking in fashion shows. Kendall spent time with her pal Hailey Baldwin as they grabbed lunch on Sunday (February 12).

40+ pictures inside of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Gigi Hadid, out separately during NYFW…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 01
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 02
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 03
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 04
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 05
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 06
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 07
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 08
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 09
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 10
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 11
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 12
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 13
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 14
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 15
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 16
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 17
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 18
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 19
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 20
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 21
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 22
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 23
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 24
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 25
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 26
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 27
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 28
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 29
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 30
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 31
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 32
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 33
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 34
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 35
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 36
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 37
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 38
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 39
kendall kylie jenner gigi hadid nyc fashion week 40

Photos: FameFlynet, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here