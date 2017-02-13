Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 1:21 pm

Khloe Kardashian Demonstrates Her Workouts on 'Ellen' (Video)

Khloe Kardashian Demonstrates Her Workouts on 'Ellen' (Video)

Khloe Kardashian has been all about fitness for the past year and shes opening up about how she gets her hot body in a new interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was always chubby and just kind of owned it, like, ‘I’m big boned, and this is who I am,’” the 32-year-old entertainer explained. “I always emotionally ate. So, for once, I was like, ‘Well, the pints of ice cream never worked for me, so let me try this elliptical,’ and the clarity that I got after working out was so great and, as a byproduct, I started losing weight.”

Khloe also said that even though her older sister Kim works out every day, her workouts are not intense like her own.

Ellen played a game with Khloe in which she had to do various exercises while expressing different emotions. Watch below!


Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Root of Her Body Image Struggle

Click inside to watch the other video from the appearance…


Khloé and Kim’s Different Approaches to Fitness
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
