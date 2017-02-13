Khloe Kardashian Demonstrates Her Workouts on 'Ellen' (Video)

Khloe Kardashian has been all about fitness for the past year and shes opening up about how she gets her hot body in a new interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was always chubby and just kind of owned it, like, ‘I’m big boned, and this is who I am,’” the 32-year-old entertainer explained. “I always emotionally ate. So, for once, I was like, ‘Well, the pints of ice cream never worked for me, so let me try this elliptical,’ and the clarity that I got after working out was so great and, as a byproduct, I started losing weight.”

Khloe also said that even though her older sister Kim works out every day, her workouts are not intense like her own.

Ellen played a game with Khloe in which she had to do various exercises while expressing different emotions.



Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Root of Her Body Image Struggle

Click inside to watch the other video from the appearance…



Khloé and Kim’s Different Approaches to Fitness