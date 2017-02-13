Kourtney Kardashian Has Some Adorable Little Valentines!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready for Valentine’s Day!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat to share a photo of some sweet looking treats shaped like hearts.

Her following Snap was a photo of her daughter Penelope, so it looks like she may have had some special help in the kitchen!

Later in the day, Kourt took to her official website to share a sugar cookie recipe.

“This is what my little valentines and I will be doing tomorrow! 💕,” she wrote.

