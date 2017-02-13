Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 9:23 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Has Some Adorable Little Valentines!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready for Valentine’s Day!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat to share a photo of some sweet looking treats shaped like hearts.

Her following Snap was a photo of her daughter Penelope, so it looks like she may have had some special help in the kitchen!

Later in the day, Kourt took to her official website to share a sugar cookie recipe.

“This is what my little valentines and I will be doing tomorrow! 💕,” she wrote.

Pictured inside: Kourtney heading into a Grammys after-party on Sunday night (Feburary 12) in Los Angeles and Khloe heading through LAX the following day.

