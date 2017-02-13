Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Christian Carino mingle with friends while attending Interscope’s Grammy After Party at the Peppermint Club on Sunday night (February 12) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old singer’s relationship with Christian, a CAA agent, is pretty new and they were only just confirmed as a couple a week ago following the Super Bowl.
Gaga hung out with Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at the party and she also danced up a storm with John Travolta.
John has something in common with Gaga – they both have starred on Ryan Murphy shows!
FYI: Gaga is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture black leather one sleeve dress with lightning bolt Swarovski embellishment.