Lady Gaga's Grammys Manicure Featured Piercings & Metallica!

Lady Gaga took nail art to a whole new level at the 2017 Grammy Awards and you have to check out the intense detail of her Metallica-themed manicure!

The 30-year-old singer debuted the cool manicure on the red carpet at the show on Sunday night (February 12) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Gaga took to Instagram Stories after the show to give a closer look at her nails, which featured Metallica‘s band name written across them and there were several piercings through her nails as well. She performed with the band on stage at the event.

