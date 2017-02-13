Mon, 13 February 2017 at 2:08 pm
Liam Hemsworth Shows Off His Muscles While Going Shirtless After Surfing
Liam Hemsworth is showing off his sexy shirtless body!
The 27-year-old actor went surfing on Saturday (February 11) in Malibu, Calif. Liam was seen taking off his wetsuit after his surf session.
Earlier in the week, Liam and his fiancee Miley Cyrus were seen out and about having a day date in Malibu for lunch. Be sure to check out those photos if you missed them!
