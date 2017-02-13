Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 2:08 pm

Liam Hemsworth Shows Off His Muscles While Going Shirtless After Surfing

Liam Hemsworth Shows Off His Muscles While Going Shirtless After Surfing

Liam Hemsworth is showing off his sexy shirtless body!

The 27-year-old actor went surfing on Saturday (February 11) in Malibu, Calif. Liam was seen taking off his wetsuit after his surf session.

See photos of Liam catching some waves in the Pacific Ocean below!

Earlier in the week, Liam and his fiancee Miley Cyrus were seen out and about having a day date in Malibu for lunch. Be sure to check out those photos if you missed them!
Photos: AKM-GSI
