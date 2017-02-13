Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 2:51 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals the Song He Was Conceived To

Lin-Manuel Miranda is opening up about the song his parents were listening to when they conceived him!

The 37-year-old Hamilton actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Monday (February 13).

“For a while, VH1 was airing American Bandstand a lot, and one day ‘I Will Survive’ came on, and my parents played that song to death, so I changed the channel,” Lin-Manuel said. “My dad comes running in from the other room and says, ‘Don’t you ever change the channel on that song! You were conceived to that song in 1979!’”

Lin-Manuel also talked about his Oscar nomination for Moana and how he is in the running for an EGOT.


Lin-Manuel Miranda on EGOTs and ’5 Second Rule’
