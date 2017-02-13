Lindsay Lohan Was Scared to Come Back to the United States

Lindsay Lohan has been living abroad for quite some time and recently admitted that she was scared to come back to the US.

The 30-year-old actress explained that between her personal beliefs and the current political climate, she was unsure about returning home

“I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs,” she told The Daily Mail.

Lindsay added that she has been exploring Islam and other religions on a spiritual journey.

“I’ve studied the Quran for quite some time…It’s a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions…It’s a beautiful religion and i am a very spiritual person…This is more of a personal journey. A lot of different religions and spiritualities appeal to me,” she explained.

Pictured inside: Lindsay heading to make an appearance on The View on Monday (February 13) in New York City.