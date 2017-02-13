Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 8:39 pm

Lindsay Lohan Was Scared to Come Back to the United States

Lindsay Lohan Was Scared to Come Back to the United States

Lindsay Lohan has been living abroad for quite some time and recently admitted that she was scared to come back to the US.

The 30-year-old actress explained that between her personal beliefs and the current political climate, she was unsure about returning home

“I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs,” she told The Daily Mail.

Lindsay added that she has been exploring Islam and other religions on a spiritual journey.

“I’ve studied the Quran for quite some time…It’s a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions…It’s a beautiful religion and i am a very spiritual person…This is more of a personal journey. A lot of different religions and spiritualities appeal to me,” she explained.

Pictured inside: Lindsay heading to make an appearance on The View on Monday (February 13) in New York City.

Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 01
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 02
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 03
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 04
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 05
lindsay lohan scared to com back to the united states 06

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here