Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:59 am

Maren Morris & Alicia Keys Perform 'Once' at the Grammys 2017 - Watch Here!

Maren Morris & Alicia Keys Perform 'Once' at the Grammys 2017 - Watch Here!

Maren Morris is joined on stage by Alicia Keys while she debuted her new song “Once” durin the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, the 26-year-old performer took home her first Grammy award for Best Country Solo Performance for her hit song “My Church”!

While walking the red carpet for the show, Maren showed off some leg in a pretty purple dress.

Watch Maren & Alicia‘s Grammy performance below!
Photos: Getty
