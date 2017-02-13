Maren Morris & Alicia Keys Perform 'Once' at the Grammys 2017 - Watch Here!

Maren Morris is joined on stage by Alicia Keys while she debuted her new song “Once” durin the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, the 26-year-old performer took home her first Grammy award for Best Country Solo Performance for her hit song “My Church”!

While walking the red carpet for the show, Maren showed off some leg in a pretty purple dress.

Watch Maren & Alicia‘s Grammy performance below!