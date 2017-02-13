Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet Premiere 'Rock'n Roll' in Paris!

Marion Cotillard is looking very punk rock at the premiere of her film Rock’n Roll held at the Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelle on Monday (February 13) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old pregnant actress was joined at the event by her partner Guillaume Canet, who also wrote and directed the movie.

The plot of the movie is totally meta ad we love it! Here’s the synopsis: Guillaume Canet is told by a young co-star that he’s no longer Rock’n’ Roll and can’t sell films anymore. He then tries to prove her wrong and gets help from his girlfriend, Marion Cotillard.

The film hits theaters in France on Wednesday.