Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 7:15 pm

Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet Premiere 'Rock'n Roll' in Paris!

Marion Cotillard & Guillaume Canet Premiere 'Rock'n Roll' in Paris!

Marion Cotillard is looking very punk rock at the premiere of her film Rock’n Roll held at the Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelle on Monday (February 13) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old pregnant actress was joined at the event by her partner Guillaume Canet, who also wrote and directed the movie.

The plot of the movie is totally meta ad we love it! Here’s the synopsis: Guillaume Canet is told by a young co-star that he’s no longer Rock’n’ Roll and can’t sell films anymore. He then tries to prove her wrong and gets help from his girlfriend, Marion Cotillard.

The film hits theaters in France on Wednesday.
marion cotillard rock n roll premiere 01
marion cotillard rock n roll premiere 02
marion cotillard rock n roll premiere 03
marion cotillard rock n roll premiere 04
marion cotillard rock n roll premiere 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard, Pregnant Celebrities

