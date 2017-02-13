Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 10:22 am

Mike Posner Goes Joker Green, Gives Awkward Grammys Red Carpet Interview (Video)

Mike Posner Goes Joker Green, Gives Awkward Grammys Red Carpet Interview (Video)

One of the weirdest moments that happened during the 2017 Grammy Awards was on the red carpet when Mike Posner wouldn’t speak into the microphone for his interview for E!’s Live from the Red Carpet special.

The 29-year-old singer, who was nominated for Song of the Year for “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” walked the carpet with hip-hop artist Blackbear and they had matching green hair that reminded us of Jared Leto‘s Joker from Suicide Squad.

While being interviewed by Giuliana Rancic, Mike wouldn’t speak into the microphone and audibly whispered his answers to Blackbear, who then spoke to the host.

When Giuliana first asked them what they were whispering about, Blackbear said, “We’re talking about you right now.” He then said how Mike thinks she’s “very beautiful and he wants to marry you.” Watch the full interview below!
