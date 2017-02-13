Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 4:45 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Signs with Modeling Agency!

Millie Bobby Brown has just signed with one of the major modeling agencies, IMG, People reports!

The 12-year-old Stranger Things actress skyrocketed to stardom with her leading role in the Netflix series.

Millie is no stranger to modeling, as she was recently named the new face of Calvin Klein! Be sure to check out her debut campaign with the brand if you missed it.

While Millie signed with IMG, she won’t be able to walk in fashion week runways for four more years, based on age restriction rules put in place by the CFDA. Stay tuned for all her exciting new projects!
Photos: Getty
