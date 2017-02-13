Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 7:50 am

Norman Reedus Shares a Pic from the Set of 'The Walking Dead'!

Norman Reedus looks cool as he steps out on Friday afternoon (February 10) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor chatted with fans as he promoted his hit show The Walking Dead.

Norman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself on set with his co-stars Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The new season of The Walking Dead is out now!

Check out the post below!

🍰

A photo posted by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on

