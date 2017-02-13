Mon, 13 February 2017 at 7:50 am
Norman Reedus Shares a Pic from the Set of 'The Walking Dead'!
Norman Reedus looks cool as he steps out on Friday afternoon (February 10) in New York City.
The 48-year-old actor chatted with fans as he promoted his hit show The Walking Dead.
Norman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself on set with his co-stars Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.
The new season of The Walking Dead is out now!
Check out the post below!
