Norman Reedus Shares a Pic from the Set of 'The Walking Dead'!

Norman Reedus looks cool as he steps out on Friday afternoon (February 10) in New York City.

The 48-year-old actor chatted with fans as he promoted his hit show The Walking Dead.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Norman Reedus

Norman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself on set with his co-stars Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The new season of The Walking Dead is out now!

Check out the post below!