Mon, 13 February 2017 at 3:50 am

Paul Wesley Steps Out After Wrapping 'Vampire Diaries' Final Season

Paul Wesley Steps Out After Wrapping 'Vampire Diaries' Final Season

Paul Wesley is keeping healthy as he grabs a Kombucha drink at Earth Bar on Friday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor just wrapped filming the final season on his hit show The Vampire Diaries.

“That’s officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro. To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

Be sure to check out JJJ‘s Top 10 Brotherly Moments between Paul‘s character Stefan and Ian Somerhalder‘s Damon.
Credit: Sam Sharma; Photos: PacificCoastNews
