Paul Wesley Steps Out After Wrapping 'Vampire Diaries' Final Season

Paul Wesley is keeping healthy as he grabs a Kombucha drink at Earth Bar on Friday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor just wrapped filming the final season on his hit show The Vampire Diaries.

“That’s officially a wrap. One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro. To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn’t have done it without you,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

