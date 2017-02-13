Prabal Gurung's NYFW Brings Out the Stars, Ends with Feminist Moment

Bella Hadid wears a “the future is female” shirt while walking the runway during the finale of Prabal Gurung‘s fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday (February 12) at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

All of the models in the show, including Joan Smalls and Lais Ribeiro, wore shirts empowering feminism to end the show.

Stars that sat in the front row for the show included Diane Kruger, Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra, Leighton Meester, Ashley Graham, Anna Wintour, Emily Robinson, Kiersey Clemons, and Hillary Clinton‘s campaign manager Huma Abedin.

Prabal says that he was inspired to make the shirts for the finale after the Women’s March in January.

“I wanted to capture what I felt there,” he told THR. “I read about what Gloria Steinem was doing in the ’70s and the movement, but I never thought I’d live to see that kind of thing. But when I went there, and I saw all the women there, I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ They set an example for the rest of us that by peaceful resistance, we can make some changes. It took women to do that. So I wanted to capture that.”

