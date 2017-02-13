Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:29 pm

Pregnant Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Wrapping 'First Reformed'

Pregnant Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Wrapping 'First Reformed'

Amanda Seyfried may be a few months pregnant, but she just wrapped work on another film!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram to reveal she just finished working on a very special project called First Reformed.

“Tbt to one week ago. Shot taken as I finished up work on a very special film with the great Paul Schrader. #firstreformed,” Amanda captioned an image from in front of the camera.

First Reformed is due out in 2018.

Pictured inside: Amanda showing off her baby bump while on a walk with fiance Thomas Sadoski and her dogg Finn on Monday (February 13) in West Hollywood.

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 01
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 02
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 03
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 04
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 05
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 06
amanda seyfried couples up with fiance thomas sadoski on walk 07

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Pregnant Celebrities, Thomas Sadoski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here