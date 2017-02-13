Pregnant Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Wrapping 'First Reformed'

Amanda Seyfried may be a few months pregnant, but she just wrapped work on another film!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram to reveal she just finished working on a very special project called First Reformed.

“Tbt to one week ago. Shot taken as I finished up work on a very special film with the great Paul Schrader. #firstreformed,” Amanda captioned an image from in front of the camera.

First Reformed is due out in 2018.

Pictured inside: Amanda showing off her baby bump while on a walk with fiance Thomas Sadoski and her dogg Finn on Monday (February 13) in West Hollywood.