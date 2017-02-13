Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 9:50 pm

Rihanna Hosts Celebrity Filled Grammy After Party at 1 Oak

Rihanna Hosts Celebrity Filled Grammy After Party at 1 Oak

Rihanna welcomed some of her most famous friends to her post-Grammys bash!

The 28-year-old entertainer transformed celebrity hotspot 1 OAK into her very own Club Anti on Sunday night (February 13) in West Hollywood.

Guests included Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd, as well as Ed Sheeren, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Lana del Ray and even Justin Bieber!

Other celebs joined in on the fun including Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hardy, Vin Diesel, Adrian Brody and Tobey Maguire.

Photos: Owen Kolasinski/BFA
