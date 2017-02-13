Rihanna Hosts Celebrity Filled Grammy After Party at 1 Oak

Rihanna welcomed some of her most famous friends to her post-Grammys bash!

The 28-year-old entertainer transformed celebrity hotspot 1 OAK into her very own Club Anti on Sunday night (February 13) in West Hollywood.

Guests included Selena Gomez and boyfriend The Weeknd, as well as Ed Sheeren, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Lana del Ray and even Justin Bieber!

Other celebs joined in on the fun including Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne, Tom Hardy, Vin Diesel, Adrian Brody and Tobey Maguire.

