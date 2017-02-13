Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 12:40 pm

Rita Ora Is So Sleek in Tom Ford at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Rita Ora Is So Sleek in Tom Ford at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Rita Ora shows off her sleep black dress at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party held at Milk Studios on Sunday (February 12) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by fellow singers Charli XCX and Dua Lipa. Austin Mahone, Sofia Reyes, Jillian Rose Reed, and Symon were also seen on the red carpet at the event.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Tom Ford dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels.

15+ pictures inside of Rita Ora and others at the after party…
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 01
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 02
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 03
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 04
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 05
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 06
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 07
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 08
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 09
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 10
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 11
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 12
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 13
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 14
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 15
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 16
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 17
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 18
rita ora grammys 2017 after party 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Austin Mahone, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Grammys, Jillian Rose Reed, Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes, Symon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here