Rita Ora Is So Sleek in Tom Ford at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Rita Ora shows off her sleep black dress at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party held at Milk Studios on Sunday (February 12) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by fellow singers Charli XCX and Dua Lipa. Austin Mahone, Sofia Reyes, Jillian Rose Reed, and Symon were also seen on the red carpet at the event.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Tom Ford dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels.

15+ pictures inside of Rita Ora and others at the after party…