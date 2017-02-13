Robert Pattinson & Tom Holland Will Premiere 'Lost City of Z' in Berlin!

Robert Pattinson arrives at the airport in Berlin ahead of the premiere of his film The Lost City of Z at the Berlinale Film Festival.

The 30-year-old actor landed at the airport in Berlin, Germany on Monday (February 13) – the film is set to debut tomorrow at the festival!

Meanwhile, that same day, his co-star Tom Holland was seen jetting out of Heathrow Airport, presumably en route to the festival.

Check out the trailer for The Lost City of Z as well – it also stars Charlie Hunnam!

The Lost City of Z will it theaters via Amazon Studios & Bleecker Street on April 14 in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide release on April 21.