Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 2:30 pm

Robert Pattinson & Tom Holland Will Premiere 'Lost City of Z' in Berlin!

Robert Pattinson & Tom Holland Will Premiere 'Lost City of Z' in Berlin!

Robert Pattinson arrives at the airport in Berlin ahead of the premiere of his film The Lost City of Z at the Berlinale Film Festival.

The 30-year-old actor landed at the airport in Berlin, Germany on Monday (February 13) – the film is set to debut tomorrow at the festival!

Meanwhile, that same day, his co-star Tom Holland was seen jetting out of Heathrow Airport, presumably en route to the festival.

Check out the trailer for The Lost City of Z as well – it also stars Charlie Hunnam!

The Lost City of Z will it theaters via Amazon Studios & Bleecker Street on April 14 in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide release on April 21.
