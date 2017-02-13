Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Adele Breaks Grammys Album of the Year Statue in Half! (Photos)

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 11:53 am

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Strip Down for Bathtime Together (Photos)

Robin Thicke‘s dog decided to jump into the bath with him and his girlfriend April Love Geary thought the moment was so great that she needed to take a photo!

The 39-year-old singer is seen in his birthday suit while soaking in the bath with his pup keeping him modest.

“When your puppy jumps in the bath and your girl wants a photo and u just trying to protect yo junk and keep a fake smile! Score,” Robin captioned the photo on Instagram.

Robin also posted a picture of April, 22, in the bath and said, “When yo lady takes a bath and puppy won’t stop. Good problems! #Love my fam.”
