Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 6:01 pm

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Ryan Murphy has broken his silence on the rumored feud between his Glee cast members Lea Michele and Naya Rivera.

“I feel like in the case of that show [Glee], that show was just a s–tstorm of difficulty, largely because, what do you do when you’re 18 years old or 19 years old and you wake up one day and you’re world famous? I think a lot of that was informed by their youth and being involved in a phenomenon. And I know for a fact that they [Lea and Naya] admired each other’s work, ‘cause I directed them both in scenes,” Ryan told E! about their rumored feud.

When asked if he would take on Lea and Naya‘s feud for his new FX Feud series, he replied, “I don’t think I would take on Lea and Naya. I think for a feud to work on this show, it has to have decades of pain behind it. But if they’re still feuding at 40, I might consider it. I’ll call them up in a couple years.”

And then, Ryan dropped this little tidbit. “There were many boys on our show that didn’t get along. And you never hear about that. You never hear about that in our culture,” he said.

Naya has addressed the feud with Lea in the past.
